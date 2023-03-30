Lockdown, active shooter reported at Joint Base Andrews

Officials released an update to the public and military personnel on Thursday urging people to "stay away" from an area of base housing at Joint Base Andrews after reports of an active shooter.

The base, located in Maryland's Prince George's County just southeast of Washington, D.C., is a common departure location for presidential aviation trips on Air Force One.

The military at that base issued an update on social media at around 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday warning of an active shooter, and issued a lockdown.

An armed individual was reported near base housing. The suspect is a white male wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts, the report said. He was seen carrying an AR-15-style rifle "with no orange tip," according to an alert from the base.

A spokesperson for the base, Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon, told the Associated Press there were no shots fired and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Base staff reported that security personnel were out on foot and on mobile patrols searching for the individual.

