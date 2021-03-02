Listeria concerns lead El Abuelito Cheese to recall all its soft cheeses

El Abuelito Cheese has recalled all of their fresh soft cheeses as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns consumers of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, the original recall occurred in February, when 17 products were recalled as the FDA, CDC, and local health authorities investigated the outbreak.

According to the CDC, four states have now recalled the brands' queso fresco, quesillo (qaxaca-style string cheese), and requeson (ricotta).

The Food and Drug Administration says the El Abuelito products have a sell-by date through March 28, 2021.

The quesillo product has a sell-by date through April 16, 2021, and the requeson product has a sell-by date through March 14, 2021.

The CDC says there have been 10 reported hospitalizations, and one person has died.