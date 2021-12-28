LAPD police release video after teen bystander killed

The Los Angeles Police Department has released video footage of the officer-involved shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl while she was in a dressing room.

On Monday, the department released 911 calls, radio transmissions, body camera footage, and surveillance video.

*WARNING IS STRONGLY ADVISED*

According to the police department, officers were called to a Burlington store in North Hollywood on Thursday after a suspect, later identified as Daniel Elena Lopez, attacked a woman with a bicycle lock.

The woman, who was never identified publicly, suffered injuries to other head, arms, and face.

Once officers arrived at the store, they encountered Lopez and opened fire, striking him and killing him.

One of the bullets went through a wall behind Lopez, striking Valentina Orellana-Peralta, shot while in a dressing room.

Police said she died at the scene.

According to LAPD policy, they have 45 days to release video from critical incidents, such as police shootings, the news outlet reported.

The shooting is also being investigated by the California Department of Justice.