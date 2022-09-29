Kia recalls 70K Sorento, Sportage models because of fire risk

Korean automaker Kia is issuing another recall due to a possible fire risk.

This time, the recall affects 70,000 Sorento and Sportage SUV models from 2016 to 2023.

On its website, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Kia is recommending that owners park their vehicles outside and away from structures because debris and moisture might get into a tow hitch harness module printed circuit board and cause a short, resulting in a fire.

The NHTSA said that the tow hitch harnesses might have been installed before they were sold or bought as an accessory through a Kia dealership.

The recall focuses the 2021-23 Sorento Hybrid model, the 2022-23 Sorento Plug-in Hybrid, and the 2017-2022 Sportage, the NHTSA said.

According to the NHTSA, three fires were confirmed, but no fatalities, injuries, or crashes were reported.

This recall expands on one Kia issued in August that affected more than 36,000 Kia Telluride models due to a similar issue. That recall also affected 245,000 Hyundai Palisade SUV models.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 14, the agency said.

The automaker has dealt with multiple fire-related recalls in recent years, involving brakes, and engines.