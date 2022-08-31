Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Kentucky tornado survivor gets key to a new home

Midwest Tornadoes
Mark Humphrey/AP
FILE - An overturned tree sits in front of a tornado damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, 2021. Kentucky’s death toll from devastating tornadoes in December has risen. On Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 Kentucky Gov. Beshear announced the deaths of a woman and her infant. Beshear said during a news briefing that the 33-year-old Mayfield woman had been in the hospital for a significant period and died of her injuries. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Midwest Tornadoes
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 13:15:19-04

It has been almost nine months since a massive EF-4 tornado wiped out parts of Mayfield, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, one of the tornado’s survivors once again has a home to call his own.

According to Samaritan’s Purse, Tom Woodward was the first of “many” to receive a rebuilt home from the organization.

Woodward said in a press release that his former home was just a concrete slab.

“I just want to say thank you again for everyone. You have changed my life in more ways than one and anybody that needs a place to stay. This house is always open,” Woodward said.

Samaritan’s Purse said it can build 110 new homes, including underground storm shelters. The organization said 50 of the homes being built will go into a brand new subdivision for renters. It said that the tornado left 70% of the renter population homeless.

The tornado killed 22 in and around Mayfield.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App