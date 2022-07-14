Kentucky toddler is youngest member of Mensa

The youngest member of the world's most prominent high IQ society is gaining national attention for her reading skills.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Isla McNabb lives in Oldham County, Kentucky, with her parents.

She was recently featured in the Washington Post and even in some international news outlets because of her impressive vocabulary and reading skills.

Her parents said Isla was tested at a psychologist's office in Lexington where they learned her IQ is in the 99th percentile.

"During the test, there was a part where she had to piece some shapes together. He would make a pattern out of the shapes and she would have to replicate them. So he split apart a circle and prompted her to piece it back together and she just looked up at him and said semi-circle? And I thought, 'Oh OK, maybe these results are going to be impressive then,'" said Isla's mom, Amanda McNabb.

Isla's parents say she's smart but she's also still a toddler.

When they're at home, Isla loves reading, playing outside, helping in the garden, and her cat, Booger.

This article was written by Evelyn Schultz for WLEX.