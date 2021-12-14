Kentucky man who lost home in tornadoes spreads hope by playing piano that survived storm

BREMEN, Ky. — A tornado victim took a moment to focus on his faith and help others find hope in the tragedy.

Jordan Baize doesn't like the spotlight, but his gift is playing the piano.

Late last week, his stage was shattered when his home was destroyed amid a tornado outbreak that's killed at least 88 people in several states.

"It's been awful," Baize said.

The rural town of Bremen, Kentucky, lost around a dozen people.

"It's so small, it's close-knit," Baize said. "I had friends that Saturday who were picking up clothes out of their fields to try to launder them to have something to change into."

Baize's family was not hurt.

"We came into the basement, I have a spare mattress in the basement and I covered the five of us up," Baize said.

As the family looked around to see what he could save, Baize decided to see if his piano still worked. His sister grabbed her phone and started recording.

His rendition of "There's Something About That Name" has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

"I believe that even in the midst of trying times, there is a peace that can be found," Baize said. "My faith is very important to me. It's soothing, calming, and I think we all could use a little bit of that this weekend."

His church in nearby Madisonville, Kentucky — Victory Church — is currently accepting donations for tornado relief for those who would like to help.

This story was originally published by Alexandra Koehn on Scripps station WTVF in Nashville.