Kansas already favored to repeat as NCAA basketball champions

Fresh off a thrilling comeback victory in the men's NCAA basketball championship game, the Kansas Jayhawks are already favored to win the tournament in 2023.

According to ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook has Kansas as a 10-1 favorite next year.

The Jayhawks defeated North Carolina Monday night 72-69.

It didn't look good for Kansas going into halftime. They were down by 15 points.

However, they quickly rallied back— going on a 12-1 run after the break.

From there, it was a back-and-forth affair. North Carolina had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Caleb Love's three-pointer was short.

This was Kansas' fourth NCAA men's championship.