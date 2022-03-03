Jan. 6 panel alleges former President Trump 'may have' engaged in criminal acts

The Jan. 6 select committee now says that they have findings that show that former President Donald Trump and others allegedly "may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts" in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

In a federal court filing released by the Central District of California court late on Wednesday, the committee said that in their investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, they also found that legal assistance for Trump was allegedly used "in furtherance of those activities."

The Jan. 6 committee reported that it had a "good faith belief" that Trump defrauded the U.S. and obstructed Congress, Axios noted.

The release from the select committee details excerpts of around a dozen depositions from top aides to former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, Politico reported. The committee says they found that Trump was repeatedly told that he lost the election, but that he rejected those assertions and continued to make unfounded claims that he had won.

Axios reached out to representatives for former President Trump but did not immediately receive a response.