J.J. Watt reveals he had atrial fibrillation, heart shocked

Rusty Jones/AP
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 03, 2022
Arizona Cardinals linebacker J.J. Watt revealed Sunday that he had to have his heart shocked after going into atrial fibrillation.

According to the Mayo Clinic, atrial fibrillation is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart.

Watt said he didn't plan to make the medical condition public, but he was told it was leaked to the media.

"It's been a week," Watt said as he held back tears after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Mayo Clinic says the medical condition isn't usually life-threatening, but it can lead to other problems, including a stroke.

The 33-year-old said he had his heart shocked on Thursday and was given the OK to play on Sunday.

He secured three combined tackles in the game, which the Cardinals won, 26-16.

