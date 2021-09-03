Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman partners with beauty brand to promote literacy

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman inked a deal with an iconic beauty brand.

Gorman said she is the first-ever “Global Changemaker” for Estée Lauder .

In a post on Instagram, the 23-year-old said she will work with the company to “inspire change, beginning with founding WRITING CHANGE, a new philanthropic initiative of The Estée Lauder Companies.”

Estée Lauder Companies said it will contribute $3 million, over three years, to “advance literacy as a pathway to equality, access, and social change.”

Gorman shot to fame after performing at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

She was invited to perform after a recommendation from Jill Biden, who had seen her do a reading at the Library of Congress.