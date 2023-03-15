'I'd like to play in New York': Aaron Rodgers says he's ready to leave Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets, he announced on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday.

Rodgers said the decision was made a few days ago, but the hold up with an official announcement is due to compensation the Green Bay Packers would like to get for the trade.

The Packers MVP talked about his decision and how he came to it, saying he went into his darkness retreat a few weeks ago 90% sure he was going to retire.

When he came out of the darkness, Rodgers said he wanted to see where the business was at and who was considering what. He said he wanted to get back into his workouts and get a feel of whether the passion was still there.

Rodgers said he got a feeling that the Packers were ready to move on, especially considering they had already drafted a replacement quarterback in Jordan Love.

"They like to get rid of players a year early rather than a year late," Rodgers said on the show. "They drafted the guy that would replace me."

Rodgers said he wished the Packers organization would have had a conversation with him at the beginning of the offseason, expressing their desire to move on. So, he met with the Jets organization.

He said they had a good conversation and now, his "intention is to play for the Jets."

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Milwaukee.