Iconic DeLorean is making a comeback as an electric vehicle

SAN ANTONIO — We’re going back to the future with the electric revival of this classic car – the DMC DeLorean.

The DeLorean Motor Company plans to build its global headquarters in San Antonio.

The carmaker and the City of San Antonio made the announcement Monday.

It comes after DMC teased a return of its iconic car in a 15-second Super Bowl ad.

The ad showed an electric version of the car with gull-wing doors, seen in “Back to the Future” movies.

DeLorean said the new global headquarters will also be a manufacturing hub and will facilitate the production of the new electric vehicle.

The company is still working out incentive packages before breaking ground in San Antonio.

DMC was founded in 1975 in Detroit but shut down 10 years later due to debt.

It was later re-established in Humble, Texas near Houston in 1995.

Since then, 6,000 DMC DeLoreans have been produced.