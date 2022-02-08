House approves short-term bill to avoid government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House passed legislation Tuesday that would finance federal agencies for another month.

The stopgap funding bill, which finances the government through March 11, passed with bipartisan support. More than 50 Republicans voted with almost every Democrat to approve the measure.

The bill will next head to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that work continues on a larger funding bill, but added that the stopgap will provide more time for the details to be hashed out.

If the stopgap bill passes, which is expected, it would be the third time Congress has been forced to resort to the measure since the current fiscal year began on Oct. 1, The Hill reported.