Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong told fans at a performance in London that he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship after the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion across the country.

As CNN reported, Armstrong told a U.K. crowd, "F**k America. I’m f***king renouncing my citizenship. I’m f**king coming here.” He went on to say that there is “too much f**king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country.”

Armstrong said, “You’re going to get a lot more of me in the coming days.”

Other celebrities have spoken out against the decision by the high court, with entertainers like Kendrick Lamar telling a crowd at a performance on Sunday “Godspeed for women’s rights, they judge you, they judge Christ,”

