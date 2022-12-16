Ford raises price of its lowest cost F-150 electric truck to nearly $56,000

The website for Ford Motor Co. now shows that its lowest-cost version for the automaker's new F-150 Lightening electric vehicle has had a price increase that reaches around $56,000.

The model, which was once the automakers most affordable version for the truck model, is now even less affordable than before.

The price now for the F-150 Lightening electric truck is 9% more expensive, sitting at $55,974.

As Auto News reported, automakers have said they are struggling with higher prices for raw materials that have effected EVs as well, including brands like Tesla and Rivian.

Higher prices for lithium have had automakers warning that higher costs appear to be here for the long run.