Foo Fighters announce show cancelations after Taylor Hawkins death

The Foo Fighters told fans on Tuesday that the band will be canceling shows after the tragic loss of long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a statement released on social media, the band wrote that they "confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother."

"We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together," the band wrote in the statement.

It wasn't immediately clear if shows would be rescheduled or how refunds for tickets would be handled.

Replies from followers on Twitter appeared to be mostly understanding, with one Twitter user writing, "Totally understandable. You guys need to put yourselves first and give yourselves as much time as you need to grieve."

News of Hawkins' death broke last week when rescue workers in Bogota, Colombia attempted to revive him after he reportedly suffered chest pain, but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The band said after his death, "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with us forever."

Colombia's Prosecutor's Office reported that toxicology results from urine tests from Hawkins found at least 10 psychoactive substances including opioids, benzodiazepines and marijuana, the Associated Press reported.