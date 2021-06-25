Florida building collapse: White House approves emergency declaration

President Joe Biden on Friday morning approved an emergency declaration tied to the Thursday collapse of a South Florida condo building that has left 99 people missing.

The action by Biden unlocks federal funding and disaster assistance from FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," a statement from the White House read.

Officials in Surfside, Florida, are still working "around the clock" on rescue efforts following Thursday's partial collapse of the Champlain South Towers.

In an 8 p.m. press conference Thursday, officials confirmed that 99 people remain unaccounted for following the collapse. One person has died, and emergency crews treated 11 people for injuries.

Officials pulled 37 people from the structure on Thursday. In total, officials have accounted for 102 people who were in the building at the time of the collapse.

It's currently unclear what caused the building to collapse. According to Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida, the Champlain South Towers were built in 1981. Officials were scheduled to conduct a 40-year re-certification process later this year.

Officials in Florida will hold a press conference in Surfside at 8 a.m. ET to provide an update on rescue efforts.