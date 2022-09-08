Watch Now
Feds issue reminder about illegal nursing home debt collection practices

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra, speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, April 11, 2022, about medical debt during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris. Nursing homes and debt collectors are flouting a law that prohibits them from requiring friends and family of care home residents to shoulder the costs of the facilities, according to a federal report issued Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 3:28 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 17:28:26-04

The federal government issued a reminder Thursday about illegal nursing home debt collection practices.

In a joint letter, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reminded facility operators and debt collectors to stop pursuing friends and families of alleged bill payments from nursing homes.

“Nursing homes that participate in Medicare and Medicaid are prohibited from forcing a resident’s family or friends to assume responsibility for the cost of care as a condition of admission or continued stay in the facility,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “Debt collectors must take steps to ensure they are not violating the law by collecting on invalid nursing home debts.”

If it does happen, the agencies said they'd violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

