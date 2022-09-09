FDA warns of potential link between additional cancers and breast implants

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that breast implants may be linked to squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas.

The cancers were detected in scar tissue that forms around breast implants, the FDA stated.

The agency says it had received 10 reports about squamous cell carcinoma and 12 reports about various lymphomas related to breast implants as of Sept. 1.

Health officials say the latest cancers are an emerging issue they are closely monitoring and studying.

"We do not have enough information to say whether breast implants cause these cancers or if some implants pose higher risk than others," the FDA said.

These cancers are different from other cancer warnings, the FDA says. The agency has previously warned about Breast Implant Associated Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.