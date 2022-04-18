FDA investigating claims Lucky Charms is causing illnesses

Famous cereal brand Lucky Charms is being investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after they've received complaints from dozens of customers who said they became ill after eating it.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the FDA said that the agency "takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury."

On Saturday, the agency said they've had more than 100 complaints related to the cereal so far this year.

The news outlet also reported that hundreds of people have complained on the website iwaspoisoned.com about having nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting after eating the cereal.

The maker of the cereal, General Mills, told the news outlet that they had not found a link between the cereal and illnesses in consumers.

The Minneapolis-based company added that if customers are concerned, they are encouraged to contact them directly.