FBI takes items belonging to Brian Laundrie for 'DNA matching,' attorney says

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park. Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continue looking for him in Florida swampland, federal authorities announced Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)
Posted at 2:03 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 16:03:52-04

The FBI visited Brian Laundrie's parents' home Sunday to collect items for "DNA matching," according to multiple news reports.

"The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could," attorney Steve Bertolino told NBC News.

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case of Gabby Petito. Her body was found in Wyoming earlier this month. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The pair was on a cross-country road trip prior to Laundrie returning to Florida alone on Sept. 1.

His parent said they haven't seen him since Sept. 14.

He is wanted on a federal warrant for using a debit card that didn't belong to him.

