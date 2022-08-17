Elon Musk says tweet about buying Manchester United was a joke

Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United.

The billionaire caused a frenzy online after tweeting he was buying the professional soccer club.

However, he later clarified that his tweet was a "long-running joke." He added that he's not buying any sports teams.

"Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U," Musk tweeted. "They were my fav team as a kid."

According to Forbes, Manchester United is valued at $4.6 billion.

Musk is currently locked in a legal battle over the purchase of Twitter. He offered to buy the company for $43 billion. However, he has since said he wants out of the deal because he claims Twitter isn't providing him information about how many fake accounts are on the platform. Twitter says it has provided Musk with all the necessary information.