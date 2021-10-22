Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Elephant kills suspected poacher in South Africa

items.[0].image.alt
Shiraaz Mohamed/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 29, 2020 file photo, elephants cross the road in the Kruger National Park, South Africa. Animals have had the country's world-famous wildlife parks to themselves because of lockdown rules that barred international tourists and made it illegal for South Africans to travel between provinces for vacations. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)
UN Protected Planet Report
Posted at 4:22 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 18:22:20-04

An elephant killed a suspected poacher at Kruger National Park in South Africa, officials say.

Park rangers found the body Thursday after following tracks. Officials believe the suspected poacher was left behind by others in their group.

No animal was found dead in the immediate vicinity, according to the park.

"KNP Management continues to warn poachers that it is dangerous to hunt illegally in the KNP," the park said in a statement." Criminals stand to lose their lives and freedom."

Kruger National Park is a safari destination, but it's also been known to be an epicenter for poaching, according to National Geographic.

The park regularly reports on poachers targeting Rhinos and being jailed for the killings.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader