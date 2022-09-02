Doorbell video captures teens jumping into action to save residents in Michigan fire

LIVONIA, Mich. — Livonia officials are applauding the heroic actions of three teens who helped save two people during a house fire on Monday.

Doorbell video captures teens jumping into action to save residents in Livonia fire. Video courtesy Jeremy Hanlon

Doorbell video above courtesy Jeremy Hanlon.

According to the Livonia mayor’s office, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams and Colin Anderson, who all attend Churchill High School, were driving down Ellen Drive when they saw smoke coming out of a garage. After calling 911 to report the fire, they reportedly heard shouts from inside the house.

Scripps Livonia fire heroes



Officials say two of the teens found a sliding door that was unlocked and went inside to help, while the other teen waited for first responders to tell them that people were inside.

Both of the teens were able to bring two people out to safety, according to the mayor's office.

"We couldn't be more proud of these young men who remained calm, did the right thing, and were directly responsible for saving the lives of two of their neighbors,” said Livonia Fire & Rescue Chief Robert Jennison in a press release. “They could have just drove by, but instead they decided to take action, and stopped this incident from becoming a tragedy resulting in loss of life."

The teens and residents were medically evaluated on the scene.

This article was written by WXYZ.