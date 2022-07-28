Watch Now
Detective testifies that Alex Jones 'most dangerous' type of attack denier

BRIANA SANCHEZ/AMERICAN-STATESMAN/AP
Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break during the trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. An attorney for the parents of one of the children who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting told jurors that Jones repeatedly “lied and attacked the parents of murdered children” when he told his Infowars audience that the 2012 attack was a hoax. Attorney Mark Bankston said during his opening statement to determine damages against Jones that Jones created a “massive campaign of lies” and recruited “wild extremists from the fringes of the internet ... who were as cruel as Mr. Jones wanted them to be" to the victims' families. Jones later blasted the case, calling it a “show trial” and an assault on the First Amendment. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)
AUSTIN, Texas  — The defamation trial of Infowars host Alex Jones over his comments about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a hoax is underway.

Jurors in an Austin, Texas, courtroom heard opening statements and testimony from a detective who led the investigation into the 2012 shooting that left 26 people, including 20 students, dead.

According to the Associated Press, Connecticut State Police Detective Daniel Jewiss told jurors that there are three types of people who've denied what happened in Newtown, Connecticut.

He placed Jones in the group of people who knew the truth of what happened but twisted it to gain "power and money," the news outlet reported.

According to the AP, Jones is being sued by victims' families for his false comments that the deadly school massacre was a hoax.

If found guilty, Jones could suffer yet another significant blow financially, the news outlet reported.

According to CNN, Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April.

Jones has already been found liable by judges in Texas and Connecticut, the AP reported.

