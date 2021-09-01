Delta looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants

Delta is looking to hire 1,500 new flight attendants.

The company said these new hires are in addition to the 1,500 openings they're already filling.

“A career as a Delta flight attendant is one of adventure, passion, and, above all else, safety,” said Julieta McCurry, Delta’s Managing Director - Customer Experience and Learning of In-Flight Service, in a news release. “We’re looking for the best of the best to join the Delta family as we connect our customers to the people and places they want to see, with the hospitality and service that sets us apart.”

Delta says the candidates must have graduated high school or have obtained their GED and be at least 21 years of age by Jan. 1, 2022.

The applicants must also be fully vaccinated before their training start date.

In all, the company plans to have 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by next summer.