Dallas police seeking public's help to identify woman who left puppy at dog park

Authorities in Texas are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who abandoned a puppy left in a crate in Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted a picture of the sweet-looking dog asking for help identifying a woman who abandoned a brown and white Pitbull-type dog at a dog park.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect who abandoned a brown and white Pitbull-type dog. The puppy was left in a crate at the dog park at 4800 Grammercy Oaks Drive. If anyone has any information regarding the offense please call 214-671-0115. pic.twitter.com/AKcvvPe18N — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 25, 2022

According to the Dallas Morning News, the dog was located near the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike.

The newspaper said police do not know precisely when the puppy was left there.

Police told the newspaper that the pup was taken into protective custody and is being taken care of.