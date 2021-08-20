Watch
US extending restrictions on non-essential travel at Canadian, Mexican border crossings

Restrictions extended through Sept. 21
Paul Sancya/AP
The Renaissance Center, home of General Motors headquarters, is shown near the Detroit-Windsor tunnel plaza in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 6:26 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 08:29:49-04

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Friday that it is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at its northern and southern borders through Sept. 21, even though Canada has already lifted travel restrictions on some Americans.

"To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel," the DHS said in a statement on Twitter. "In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel."

The U.S. has restricted non-essential travel at both northern and southern border crossings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.

However, earlier this month, Canada lifted restrictions on non-essential travel to Americans who have been vaccinated and can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival.

The travel restrictions have created economic hardships for U.S. towns and cities near both the U.S. and Canadian borders, many of whom rely on business from those coming into the country.

