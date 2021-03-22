Prince Harry writes personal note in new children's book about bereavement; ‘I know how you feel’

Prince Harry penned an intimate note included in a new children’s book focused on the emotions of losing a parent.

The book, “Hospital on a Hill,” is about a child losing their mother, who is a health care worker, to COVID-19.

“While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone,” Prince Harry wrote, according to multiple reports.

The book was written by Chris Connaughton in partnership with the UK organization, Simon Says, which helps provide support to children dealing with the loss of a parent or close relative.

Prince Harry’s forward in the book talks about his own emotional turmoil after Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. The prince was just 12 at the time.

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true,” the prince continued according to Bazaar Magazine.

Hospital by the hill is a book we’ve created which tells the story of a young person and the loss of their mother, who had been working on the front line.



We are providing these books for free to any child or young person in the UK affected in this way.



Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/efkxyrWUfR — Hospital by the hill (@ByHospital) March 19, 2021