NYC won’t require prom attendees to be vaccinated afterall

New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped the city’s requirement that high school prom attendees be vaccinated.

Adams announced the decision Monday in consultation with city health officials.

“I am thrilled that, starting this year, every one of our young people will have the chance to celebrate all of their hard work with a prom and graduation, regardless of vaccination status,” Adams said in a statement. “Vaccinations got us to where we are today, so I want to thank the millions of New Yorkers who went out and got vaccinated, doing their part to keep our city safe. I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet gotten vaccinated to do so, and to all of our students, congratulations!”

Data shows that the vaccination rate among teenagers in New York City is much higher than the rest of the United States. The city’s data shows that 80% of children ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nationally, 63% of children in the age 12-17 bracket are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is, and has been, my top priority,” said Education Chancellor David Banks. “Graduation and prom are such momentous occasions in the lives of our young people, which is why I am so excited that thanks to the hard work of our school communities, we have come to a point where we can safely take this next step.”

Guests attending graduation are still required to be vaccinated in order to attend in a school building, Adams’ office said. Vaccinations are not required for graduating students.