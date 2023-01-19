Congressman seriously injured after falling off ladder

Congressman Greg Steube was seriously injured after falling off a ladder while cutting a tree at his home in Sarasota, Florida.

A representative for the congressman wrote a series of tweets on Steube's official account. They state that someone witnessed the Florida representative falling approximately 25 feet and called 911.

Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit, but his condition is reportedly not life-threatening at this time.

"He is making progress and in good spirits," one of the tweets states.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that he spoke with Steube and his wife Thursday.

"I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work," McCarthy tweeted.

Steube, a Republican, has been in Congress since 2019.