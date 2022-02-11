City in Ohio renames streets to honor Cincinnati Bengals

CHEVIOT, Ohio — One city is taking its love for the Cincinnati Bengals to the next level, showing its stripes by renaming its streets.

Cheviot resident Troy Borgmann said he remembered the city changing one of its street names the last time the Bengals made the Super Bowl.

"Well as a 12-year-old boy driving down Montana Avenue with my parents, I looked up and (saw) Montana Avenue change to Esiason and I just thought that was the coolest thing in the world," Borgmann said.

More than 30 years later, the owner of Fogarty's Irish Pub asked the city's mayor if they could do it again.

The city's business alliance helped fund the project, renaming 11 streets in honor of the Bengals.

"Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals have waited over three decades," said Mayor Sam Keller.

"Nobody was expecting this year to be the year that the Cincinnati Bengals went to the Super Bowl. So we just thought it was very important to show support in our hometown too."

Streets like Joe Burrow Way and Paul Brown Place are bringing residents cheer as they prepare to watch their favorite team compete in the big game.

"This is like Christmas in February," Borgmann said.

The city said the signs will stay until the end of the month.

They will then be auctioned off, with proceeds being used on programs and events from the business alliance.

"Everything came together so well," Borgmann said. "I'm so happy to be part of this community."

This story was first reported by Kendria Lafleur at WCPO in Cincinnati.