Choking puppy saved by two police officers, dog now named 'Lucky'

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) -- Two Eden, New York, police officers jumped into action on Tuesday morning to rescue a choking puppy.

The department says a resident walked into the police station just before 7 a.m. with the dog, looking for help. Officers learned the dog had an object stuck in its throat and was having difficulty breathing.

Officers Eric Milks and Brian Burgstahler were able to clear the object from the puppy's throat using the Heimlich Maneuver and back blows.

While the officers were working on the dog, the department's clerk, Kim Soda, reached out to the Eden Veterinary Clinic for help.

Officers took the puppy in for a check-up before returning it to its owner, possibly with a new name. The puppy did not have a name yet, but officers are calling it Lucky.

This story originally reported by August Erbacher on WKBW.com.