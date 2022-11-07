Chemical plant fire forces evacuations in Georgia

Evacuation orders are in effect in Georgia following a fire at a chemical plant.

The Symrise Chemical Plant is in Glynn County, Georgia. It’s about 60 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that multiple explosions had been reported.

It announced evacuations for people in Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks.

A spokesperson for the Glynn County government told The Associated Press that officials are worried about smoke drifting into populated areas.

A fire official added that the fire is no longer widespread, but crews are staying away from areas with hazardous chemicals.

It’s unclear what started the fire at the plant, which reportedly produces ingredients for food and cosmetics.