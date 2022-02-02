CDC urges travelers to not visit Mexico due to 'very high' COVID-19 risk

As families look ahead to Spring Break, the CDC and the State Department are urging people to avoid traveling to Mexico due to “very high levels of COVID.”

Mexico moved to the “very high” risk level 4 this week after being considered level 3 for more than six months.

A record number of new COVID-19 cases were reported this month in the North American country.

The agency advises if you must travel to Mexico, you should make sure to be to date with your COVID-19 vaccines.

Even if you are fully vaccinated, you may still be at risk of being infected and spreading the virus.

Children under two years of age should wear a mask indoors.

The CDC assigns countries as level 4 when there are more than 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 cases in the past 28 days.

The CDC also assigned 11 other countries to the level 4 list.

They include:

• Anguilla

• Brazil

• Chile

• Ecuador

• French Guiana

• Kosovo

• Mexico

• Moldova

• Paraguay

• The Philippines

• Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

• Singapore

The level 4 list now has a total of 130 destinations.