CDC: New listeria outbreak linked to 23 illnesses, 1 death

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 30, 2022
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a public notice about a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin linked to 23 illnesses and one death.

CDC officials said those who got sick lived in or traveled to Florida about a month before falling ill.

The person who died was from Illinois.

Although Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, it can be extremely dangerous to those who are pregnant, newborns, elderly and anyone with a compromised immune system.

According to health officials, 22 people have been hospitalized.

The Associated Press reported that a pregnant woman lost her fetus.

