CDC investigating possible increase in invasive group A strep infections

As parents navigate a world with COVID-19, flu and RSV, there may be another illness to worry about. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is looking into a possible increase in invasive group A strep infections among children.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there have been 11 reported cases in the Denver metro area since Nov. 1. The children ranged in age from 10 months to six years old. Two children died, both of whom were not school-aged yet, health officials said.

Group A strep is commonly known to cause things like strep throat and impetigo. However, officials say this invasive strain can cause severe diseases like toxic shock syndrome and a skin and tissue infection called necrotizing fasciitis.

There is no vaccine for strep A, but the CDC advises that parents make sure their children are up to date with flu and chickenpox vaccines. It says those infections could put a child at greater risk of contracting strep A.

Signs of strep A include a sore throat, fever, chills, rashes, skin bumps or red patches that may be painful.