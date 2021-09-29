CDC director weighs in on safety of trick-or-treating on Halloween

This year’s Halloween is expected to be a lot more enjoyable for many children.
Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky said children should be able to safely trick-or-treat outdoors.
“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” Dr. Walensky said on Face the Nation.
The statement is a stark contrast from the CDC’s position in 2020.
Last year, it considered trick-or-treating a “high-risk” activity.
At the time, COVID-19 vaccines were not yet available, and the country was beginning to see an uptick in cases ahead of the winter surge.