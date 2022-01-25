CDC adds 15 new countries to COVID high-risk list

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 15 countries to its highest level of travel advisory because of "very high" levels of COVID-19.

The destinations include Jamaica, Costa Rica, Columbia, Dominican Republic, and Fiji.

The agency moves countries to level 4 when they report more than 500 cases of new coronavirus cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 people.

"Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the agency said on its website.

According to the agency's COVID risk map, there are currently 116 countries marked level 4.