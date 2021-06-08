Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Car crash was caused by cicada flying into window, Cincinnati police say

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy, Cincinnati Police
Cicada Crash.jpg
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:54:39-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says a cicada was the cause of a single-car crash in the city's East End on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the department, a cicada flew into a car through an open window and struck the driver in the face. The driver lost control of the car and struck a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

The department included the hashtag #nothinggoodhappenswithcicadas in its tweet.

A large swath of the U.S., including parts of the East Coast and the Midwest, is currently in the midst of the Brood X cicada emergence. The bugs live on a 17-year life cycle, meaning the eggs that are laid this summer will hatch in 2038.

This story was originally published by Tyson Thorp on Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!