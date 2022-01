Authorities in California say a firefighter was shot and killed Monday in Stockton.

According to the Associated Press, police said 47-year-year Fire Capt. Max Fortuna was battling a dumpster fire when he was shot.

He died at a hospital.

A 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and officers recovered a firearm, the AP reported.

Police said the motive is unknown.

Fortuna was with the fire department for more than 20 years and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials said.