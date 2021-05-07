Busch Gardens, Universal Orlando, Disney World to stop temperature screenings upon entry

ORLANDO, Fla. — Busch Gardens, Walt Disney World Resort, and Universal Orlando have made changes to their COVID-19 guidelines.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

On Thursday, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay no longer took temperature checks upon entry.

"We are committed to the health & safety of our employees, guests, and the animals in our care. Our guidelines have been updated to remove temperature screenings for our guests, and we continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, including limited capacity, reservations, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, and face-covering requirements," the park said in a statement.

The park said it would also be "altering physical distancing protocols in certain locations within the parks from six to three feet. The additional space will allow more access to venues while allowing guests to maintain appropriate physical distancing."

Walt Disney World Resort

Following the advice of the CDC and local health officials, Walt Disney World Resort will phase out the on-site temperature screenings at the parks for cast members beginning May 8 and guests beginning May 16.

"We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated," the website stated.

As of now, temperature screenings are required for entry at some locations. Guests have to undergo a temperature screening with no-touch thermometers before entry.

The park asks guests to check the temperatures of everyone in your party as an extra layer of precaution.

Universal Orlando

Starting Thursday, May 6, Universal Orlando will no longer take temperature checks upon entry.

The park has also changed their social distancing between travel parties. It has been reduced to 3 feet (1 meter) instead of 6 feet.

"Still, most of our original safety protocols remain unchanged—from wearing face coverings across our Resort to our ongoing dedication to cleanliness and sanitization," the website stated.

