House slated to vote on infrastructure, social spending bills vital to Biden's domestic agenda

The House of Representatives on Friday is scheduled to hold votes on two major pieces of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda — a $1.85 trillion social spending bill and a $1 trillion infrastructure package.

The House was supposed to hold a vote on the infrastructure package on Thursday night, but the vote was delayed, The New York Times reports. That bill has already cleared the Senate.

But according to the Times and CNN, Democrats are still trying to line up votes on the social spending package, which will increase access to child care and eldercare. It also contains provisions intended to fight climate change and expand Medicare, housing, health care and immigration.

Should the social spending bill pass the House, it would then move to the Senate, where Democrats control the chamber by the slimmest of margins. In order for the bill to pass, it would likely need the support of every Democratic senator — even moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Sen. Krysten Sinema, who have raised concerns about the package's price tag.

Manchin and Sinema have already pushed the Democrats to remove some provisions from the social spending bill, including tax breaks and penalties that would incentivize power companies to seek renewable energy sources. They've also reduced the size of some aspects of the bill, like the child tax deductions.

Though the current $1.85 trillion price tag is still high, it's about half the size of the original $3.5 trillion price tag.

The Associated Press says Democrats feel pressured to pass the legislation after a subpar showing on Election Day Tuesday. They believe delays in implementing Biden's domestic agenda may have led to losses in Virginia's gubernatorial race, as well as a disappointing turnout in the New Jersey governor's election.