Biden to reportedly announce sanctions against Cuban officials

President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday new sanctions levied against several Cuban officials after anti-government protests exploded across the island earlier this month.

According to the Washington Post and Politico, the sanctions will be imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act to hold the Cuban regime accountable for violence, repression, and human rights violations.

Politico reported that the Biden administration had faced pressure from activists who want them to help support the Cuban people.

The administration will look into reversing sanctions set by former President Donald Trump, who restricted travel, trade, and other forms of outreach for the island last year.

In 2015, then-President Barack Obama reestablished contact with Cuba when he relaxed economic restrictions, Politico reported.