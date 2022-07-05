Biden orders flags at half-staff to honor parade victims

President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff out of respect for the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

Seven people were killed and more than 30 others were wounded when a gunman fired indiscriminately at the crowd.

The flags will fly at half-staff at all federal buildings and military posts until sunset on July 9.

"I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations," Biden said in the proclamation.

The suspected gunman was arrested on Monday after a short pursuit. Police believe he acted alone. A motive has not been determined.

However, investigators are looking into disturbing videos he posted online prior to the attack, which they believe was premeditated.