Biden nominates Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan to ambassador post

The White House announced Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan will be nominated to become the next ambassador to Belize.

Kwan, a five-time world figure skating champion and Olympic silver and bronze medalist, has been active in politics since retiring from skating. She worked on Biden's campaign in 2020. She was also part of Hillary Clinton's campaign staff in 2016.

Kwan said she is grateful for the chance to represent the U.S. in Belize.

"I am honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Belize, and if confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country," Kwan said.

In addition to Kwan, Biden will also nominate Caroline Kennedy to serve as ambassador to Australia.

Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, previously served as ambassador to Japan. She was appointed by former President Barack Obama.