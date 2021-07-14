Bear cub stuck in tree outside hospital in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A black bear stuck in a tree in North Carolina gathered a crowd outside a hospital.

According to North Carolina Wildlife Management, a bear cub wandered up to the Rex Healthcare Center in Raleigh and took refuge in a tree.

A wildlife official told WTVD that the cub is likely a male that was "pushed out by its mother," which is considered typical during "this time of year."

Wildlife officials are letting the bear hang out in the tree and will likely come down and find his way back home as the night progresses, and the crowds disperse, the media outlet reported.