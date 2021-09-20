Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Barbie unveils 2 new dolls honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2018, file photo shows the Mattel logo at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. On Monday, May 10, 2021, Mattel Inc., launched their new toy takeback program called Mattel Playback, which is "designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Mattel
Posted at 11:59 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 13:59:11-04

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mattel unveiled two new one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.

The dolls are inspired by Celia Cruz, the Cuban “Queen of Salsa,” and Dominican-American author and activist Julia Alvarez.

"Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to tell their stories proudly," the company said on social media.

The Cruz doll is wearing a red lace dress with jewelry and an updo.

"As a stage performer, on-screen actor, and recording artist who succeeded in a male-dominated music scene, Celia Cruz is also known as the 'Latin Triple Threat,'" Barbie captioned the doll on social media.

The Alvarez doll is dressed in a black dress then dropped with a long jacket with butterflies and a book.

"For decades, she has worked to promote literacy as a tool to overcome generational poverty and remained an outspoken advocate for peace between the Dominican Republic and Haiti," Barbie said in its caption.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader