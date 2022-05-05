Watch
Autopsy: Woman migrant found on border wall choked to death

Matt York/AP
FILE - Newly erected border wall separating Mexico, left, and the United States, cuts through through the Sonoran Desert just west of the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York,File)
TUCSON, Ariz. — An autopsy now shows that a Mexican woman who died while climbing over a border fence in Arizona, choked to death.

A report from the Pima County Medical Examiner revealed that Griselda Verduzco Armenta was found suspended from the border wall, entrapped by a cord, tie-down straps and seat belt around her neck, chest and arms.

The report showed that the 31-year-old woman had abrasions to the head, torso and extremities, along with contusions, a laceration on her lower right leg and a fractured vertebra.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office (where the woman was found) said Verduzco Armenta had been hanging upside down for a “significant amount of time” from the wall before she was discovered.

Emergency crews took the 31-year-old to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead.

"These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy," Sheriff Dannels shared.

Mexican authorities alerted American authorities about the incident.

